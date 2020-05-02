Situation does not smell good for floricuture farmers

Consider this: Sakthivel, 42, is a tenant farmer who raises flowers on about two acres and sells them at the famous flower market on Sathara Veedhi in Srirangam for nearly 20 years now. On Friday, he sold a kg of jasmine for ₹20.

“It does not even meet the wages paid to labourers for plucking the flowers,” Mr. Sakthivel rues.

In normal days, the flower commands a minimum price of ₹80-₹100 a kg.

The floriculture farmer is not alone in his desperation. Due to extended lockdown, the flower market has closed down for more than a month. And floriculture farmers and traders, including commission agents and retailers, have found their livelihood severely compromised. Any wonder that they are anxious to see resumption of regular business at the earliest.

“I have been facing tremendous hardships over the past month,” says Mr. Sakthivel. “I am forced to leave the flowers unplucked for several days. Unless the market opens soon, our situation will turn from bad to worse.”

Result: the jasmine and sambangi farmer, who has four school-going children, has been selling the flowers directly in the city at throw away prices.

So, floriculture farmers and commission agents at the flower market want officials to take steps to open the market in view of the tremendous losses suffered by them.

“We tried in vain to meet local revenue officials to discuss the issue. Opening the market will help fetch a fixed price for farmers,” says V.Varadharajan, president, Srirangam Flower Dealers Association.

At stake is the livelihood of about 1,500 to 2,000 farmers and nearly 400 retailers. Villages in and around Srirangam such as Ettarai, Koppu, Nachalur, Kallanai and Pachur bring their produce to the flower market every day. Retailers from neighbouring Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and other towns purchase flowers from the market.

Many farmers also take interest-free advances from around 30 commission agents, who organise the trade at fixed prices depending on arrivals, demand and season.

Mr. Varadharajan also points out that unlike other crops, flowers bring revenue to farmers almost right through the year. “I get a steady income through jasmine and other flowers for at least nine to 10 months a year,” echoes Mr. Sakthivel.

Traders argue that even if temples remain closed and marriages and festivals suspended, farmers will get relief if retail business is allowed without restrictions in transport and sale.

“We anxiously look forward to resumption of trade. We have lost business, but farmers are suffering heavily without income. Even if there is not much demand, we can do at least 40% of our regular business if the market is opened,” says S.V. Baskar, secretary, Srirangam Flower Dealers Association.