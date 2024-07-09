Sites identified for SIPCOT industrial parks in Sengipatti, Tiruverumbur

Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, along with Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on Tuesday inspected the sites identified for the new SIPCOT industrial parks proposed at Sengipatti in Thanjavur district and near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi district.

The State government, in its Budget for 2024-25, had announced that the SIPCOT will establish a new industrial park, spanning about 300 acres near Sengipatti, to create employment opportunities in Thanjavur region. Dedicated efforts will be made to focus on non-polluting industries such as food processing and non-leather footwear in the park, it had said.

A 256.19-acre site, spread over Sengipatti and Palayampatti (South) villages, have been identified for the proposed park. According to sources, the land belonged to the government and the park would come up excluding the T.B. Sanatorium area.

More sites

The Ministers also inspected a site for establishing another SIPCOT Industrial Park in Suriyur and Ilanthaipatti villages in Tiruverumbur Assembly constituency, represented by Mr. Anbil Mahesh. Mr. Rajaa recently announced in the State Assembly the establishment of the park in Tiruverumbur on 150 acres. The process of land alienation for the two parks are expected to begin soon.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the site along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials in Tiruchi, Mr. Rajaa said the government was keen on giving a push to industrial development and employment generation in the delta region.

The proposed park in Tiruverumbur, he said, would come up near the BHEL complex and the ancillary units. It would attract good demand and generate employment for local youths, he said.

TIDEL Park

Earlier, the Ministers, after inspecting the progress of construction at the TIDEL Park, coming on a 3.40-acre land at a cost of ₹27.13 crore in Thanjavur, the Minister said that already two companies had committed themselves to establish their offices at the facility.

Seven others have shown interest in setting up their units at this 55,000 s ft. facility, he said and added that the TIDEL Park would generate employment for about 1,000 people.

