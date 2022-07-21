Site improvement work for bus terminus project at Panchapur could run into delay

The site improvement work at Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway, where the new integrated bus terminus will come up, is likely to face hurdles due to prospect of water flow into the lakes identified for extracting gravel to strengthen the area.

Tiruchi Corporation has proposed to construct the project at a cost of ₹349.48 crore on the site used for letting out treated water from the sewage treatment plant (STP) of the underground drainage project. It has floated tenders for building the bus terminus. Besides shifting the STP to another location, the Corporation aims to remove the silt sedimentation and refill the top surface with gravel sourced from neighbouring lakes.

A sum of ₹20 crore has been earmarked for the site improvement work. It is proposed to dump four lakh cubic metres of gravel. The process of refiling has started. The contractor, who was awarded the project, has engaged men and machinery to extract gravel from Gundur lake.

However, the flow of water in almost all irrigation canals along the Cauvery river after discharge of surplus water from Mettur reservoir has increased the chances of inflow into the lakes in and around Tiruchi. Moreover, it is apprehended that once the monsoon starts, the water level in lakes and water bodies will go up fast. It may pose hurdles in extracting gravel from Gundur lake. It could lead to a delay in completing the work. Also, it could eventually delay the start of the construction work before the north-east monsoon.

Sources in the Corporation told T he Hindu that the issue had been discussed at various levels. There was a need to expedite the site improvement project. Steps had been taken to get permission to extract gravel from six other lakes situated close to Panchapu and the work would be completed on time.