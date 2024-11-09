Site identified for small-scale handloom park in Karur

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi on Saturday said that a site had been identified for establishing a small-scale hand loom park in Karur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji, he inspected various sites in Karur to set up the hand loom park.

Mr. Gandhi said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had instructed him to identify sites to set up small-scale hand looms parks at 10 places in the State. Karur was among the places, where the hand loom parks would come up. It had been decided to establish a park on 6,825 square feet of land owned by a weavers’ society in Karur. There was already a building at the selected site. It would be rehabilitated to erect hand looms with all needed facilities. A sum of ₹52 lakh would be earmarked for the project. Of it, ₹27.57 lakh would be spent for rehabilitating the building and ₹35.50 lakh for erecting hand looms. Funds had also been allocated for maintenance of the park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that 40 hand looms would be erected in the first phase. In the next phase 60 hand looms would be set up in a rental building. It would help the weavers to get continuous jobs. There was still a great demand for the hand loom made textiles. The proposed park would enable the weavers to produce high demand varieties.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said that Karur had emerged as one of the highest foreign exchange earners in the country. The textile owners and merchants of Karur had been giving highest importance to quality. The State government would extend all possible help to the entrepreneurs to ensure the growth of the industry and textile trade in Karur.

The Ministers visited various textile units to take first hand information about the need of them. They also held a meeting with the representatives of textile manufacturing and exports.

V. Amuthavalli, Secretary, Hand Looms and Textiles, R. Lalitha, Director, Textiles, M. Thangavel, Collector, and senior officials participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.