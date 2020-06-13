Site identified for Ariyalur medical college

ARIYALUR

A new government medical college in Ariyalur would come up near the Government Arts College here.

A 26-acre site has been identified for establishing the medical college in the town, according to Thamarai S.Rajendran, Chief Government Whip.

Mr. Rajendran, who inspected the site on Friday along with Collector D. Rathna, pointed out that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had ordered the establishment of a government medical college in the district and sanctioned funds.

The open grounds adjacent to the Government Arts College here has been selected for establishing the medical college. The college with a 700-bed hospital building would be established at a cost of ₹347 crore. The Chief Minister would soon lay the foundation stone for the construction of the buildings, he said.

Mr.Rajendran said that the establishment of the medical college would meet a long felt need of the residents of the district and would avert the need for them to go to other districts such as Tiruchi, Thanjavur or Chennai for an emergency as well as a specialised treatment.