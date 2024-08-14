SIT celebrates Founder’s Day

Seshasayee Institute of Technology celebrated its 134th Founder’s Day by conferring the SIT Ratna Award on V. Sundararaman, retired executive director, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC), on Wednesday.

Mr. Sundaraman is an alumnus of the institute from the 1960 batch.

In his address, Kuppan Chetty Ramanathan, professor, School of Mechatronics, SASTRA Deemed University, said that students should aim high, work hard and stay loyal to their goals so that they can come up in their life.

Mr. Ramanathan also advised students to respect their teachers and study well under their guidance.

P.A. Balasubramanian, president, SIT Alumni Association, A.Palanisamy, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Institute principal V.G.Ravindhren, spoke.

S.I.T was founded by V. Seshasayee in 1952.