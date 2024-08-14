GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SIT celebrates Founder’s Day

Published - August 14, 2024 07:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Seshasayee Institute of Technology celebrated its 134th Founder’s Day by conferring the SIT Ratna Award on V. Sundararaman, retired executive director, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC), on Wednesday.

Mr. Sundaraman is an alumnus of the institute from the 1960 batch.

In his address, Kuppan Chetty Ramanathan, professor, School of Mechatronics, SASTRA Deemed University, said that students should aim high, work hard and stay loyal to their goals so that they can come up in their life.

Mr. Ramanathan also advised students to respect their teachers and study well under their guidance.

P.A. Balasubramanian, president, SIT Alumni Association, A.Palanisamy, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Institute principal V.G.Ravindhren, spoke.

S.I.T was founded by V. Seshasayee in 1952.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.