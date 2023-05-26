ADVERTISEMENT

SIT arrests VCK councillor on cheating charge

May 26, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Economic Offences Wing on Friday apprehended N. Prabhakaran, a Tiruchi corporation councillor who has been named as one of the accused in a case of cheating committed by the Tiruchi - headquartered Elfin E-Com Private Limited.

The charge against the firm is that it had cheated several people who were assured higher returns on their deposits. Prabhakaran, a member of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, is the ward 17 councillor. 

A press release said Prabhakaran, one of the main accused in the cheating case, had been absconding for long evading arrest. He would be produced before the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors (TNPID) court in Madurai.

The SIT had in February this year arrested Ramesh Kumar, the managing director of Elfin E-Com, on the same charge. The company, which had offices in Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tirupur, Chennai and Puducherry, had defrauded many people after promising them of double the deposit money.

