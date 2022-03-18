SIT announces rewards for information in Ramajeyam murder case

Case being probed from various angles

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted on the direction of the Madras High Court to investigate into the 2012 murder of K. N. Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru, has announced rewards for those giving information leading to the accused in the crime.

Information could be conveyed to the SIT Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar over phone 90806-16241 or to the Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Madhan on 94981-20467 / 70940-12599. Information could also be e-mailed to rmathan1970@gmail.com, a press release issued by the SIT said on Friday. The identity of the person providing such information would be kept confidential. Those providing the right information would be rewarded.

The SIT headed by SP Jeyakumar has established a temporary office at K. K. Nagar in Tiruchi to probe the case. Ramajeyam was murdered on March 29, 2012. Police sources said five to six special teams have been constituted under the SIT and each would be entrusted with a specific task to pursue the investigation. Each team would be headed by an officer either in the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police or Inspector of Police.

Mr. Jeyakumar accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Madhan had recently inspected the spot from where the body of Ramajeyam was recovered at Thiruvalarcholai close to the banks of the Cauvery river in Tiruchi. He had inspected the route supposed to have been taken by Ramajeyam during a morning walk at Thillai Nagar before he was abducted and murdered. The sources said Mr Jeyakumar would camp at Tiruchi to monitor the investigation and a status report regarding would be submitted periodically to the High Court by the SIT. The murder case initially probed by special teams of the Tiruchi City Police for a few months was transferred to the Crime Branch CID in June 2012 on the order of the Director General Police. The CB-CID could not achieve a breakthrough till 2017 when it was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation on an application filed by Latha, wife of Ramajeyam. However, the CBI too could not make any headway in the case forcing the family members to make another application for the constitution of a SIT.