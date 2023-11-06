Siruvachur underpass likely to be ready by December

November 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The construction of a vehicular underpass (VUP) on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway near Siruvachur, an accident-prone stretch in Perambalur district, is nearing completion and is expected to be completed by December.

This was one of the VUP and Light VUPs sanctioned as part of remedial measures initiated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to eliminate six accident-prone black spots between Tiruchi and Ulundurpet on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway. In 2018, the NHAI had sanctioned about ₹68 crore to execute permanent remedial measures at these black spots.

Accordingly, VUPs are being constructed at Siruvachur near Perambalur, Avatti and Asanur at a cost of about ₹42 crore. According to sources, about 95% of the work on the VUP at Siruvachur has been completed and the work was expected to be completed by end of this year. The VUP at Asanur is expected to be completed by January.

The completion of the VUP at Siruvachur would come as a relief for motorists and local residents as it was an important junction with a lot of people visiting the Madhurakaliamman Temple. A medical college hospital is situated nearby. Besides, residents of nearby villages converge at the spot and find it tough to cross the highway.

New VUP at Irur

Meanwhile, the construction of another VUP on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway near Irur, also an accident-prone stretch in Perambalur district, is expected to commence soon with District Collector K. Karpagam making a spot inspection of the site recently. Construction of the VUP had been stalled for over a year because of divergent public demands.

The VUP was sanctioned at an estimate of ₹25.22 crore. The project entailed the construction of a 500-metre-long bridge. Underpasses were planned to be built at the spot to allow vehicles to cross the highway. Provisions had been made for the underpasses near the Karai Road and Alathur Taluk Office.

Although the NHAI had awarded the contract over a year ago, the construction was yet to begin owing to public protests and divergent demands. Local residents were reportedly demanding four underpasses by construction of two VUPs or by extending the length of the bridge. However, NHAI sources said construction of two VUPs would not be feasible at the site. The approved VUP plan had been studied by road safety consultants too.

On Friday, Ms. Karpagam inspected the site and was briefed by the NHAI officials. An official release issued after her inspection said she had told the NHAI officials that since road safety was important, the structure should be built with appropriate safety features. She told the officials to ensure that service lanes were built to necessary length and width.