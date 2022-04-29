Thirty-one passengers injured as bus tumbles

Thirty-one passengers were injured and two others sustained grievous injuries when the government bus in which they were travelling from Karaikal to Puducherry tumbled at Surakadu near Sirkazhi on Friday.

Local residents admitted the injured persons, including the bus crew, in the Sirkazhi Government Hospital. The two passengers with grievous injuries were taken to the Annamalai Medical College, Chidambaram.

Mayiladuthurai Collector R. Lalitha called on the injured passengers at the Sirkazhi Government Hospital.