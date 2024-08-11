GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sirkazhi taluk office in dilapidated condition

Published - August 11, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Nacchinarkkiniyan M.
Sirkazhi tahsildar office currently situated inside the Thirunana Sambandar marriage hall.

Sirkazhi tahsildar office currently situated inside the Thirunana Sambandar marriage hall. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Sirkazhi Taluk office, which serves 94 revenue villages, a town panchayat, and a municipality, is currently operating from a rented marriage hall that is in a dilapidated condition. The office was originally located near the sub-jail within the municipality but was moved four years ago because the old building was unsafe. The new temporary location, Thirunana Sambandar Marriage Hall on Pidari Therku Veethi, is also in bad shape now, worrying both officials and the public.

The Thirunana Sambandar Marriage Hall, owned by the Sattanatha Swami Temple, is not well-maintained and has grown weak, raising apprehensions of possible accidents. The office also lacks basic facilities like a waiting area and enough toilets. The few toilets available for staff are in such bad condition that some people are forced to use open areas opposite the office.

K. Ashokan, Sirkazhi Union Secretary for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), voiced concern saying, “We’ve been raising this issue for years and have organised several protests. The old office site has become a hangout for troublemakers since construction work stopped. We urge the authorities to restart construction immediately and improve the conditions in the rented building in the meantime.”

The Taluk office is important for the local people, who come here to handle tasks like changing names on identity cards, clarifying caste certificates, and addressing land-related issues. The office also manages various government schemes that gives payments including Old Age Pensions, Person with Disability among others. However, the poor conditions are making it difficult for people to get the services they need.

Officials have confirmed that plans for a new taluk office at the old site have been sent to the financial department for approval. “We hope the construction work will start again soon. In the meantime, we have recently painted the office and taken steps to maintain the walls and rooftops of the current rented building,” said an official.

