SIPCOT plans spot promotion programmes to find potential entrepreneurs for Manapparai industrial park

September 01, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State Industrial Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) plans to organise spot promotion to find potential entrepreneurs for its industrial park near Manapparai on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway.

It was with the aim of providing land at an affordable long-term lease basis, the State government issued a GO in 2013 to set up an industrial park in Tiruchi district. The district administration thereafter began the process of land acquisition and acquired 1096.36 acres of land at Kannudaiyanpatti, K. Periyapatti and Chathirapatti near Manapparai. Basis infrastructure and all needed amenities such as road, electricity and drinking water were subsequently created after earmarking sites for different industrial categories.

According to sources, the SIPCOT invited applications for allotment of sites in 2019 but it is yet to find takers for most of the sites. Out of 1,096 acres, it apportioned 396 acres for providing basic amenities such as roads, offices, electricity and other common purposes, After this, the SIPCOT has about 700 acres to allot sites to entrepreneurs and industrial houses. Besides earmarking 131.92 acres to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO), the SIPCOT has so far allotted 15 acres to a few entrepreneurs on lease.

Considering the park’s location and other facilities, it was said that the response for the plots from the entrepreneurs and industrial houses was not up to the mark. To showcase the importance of the plots, the SIPCOT conducted an entrepreneurs’ meeting recently and they were given first hand inputs about the plot categories and scheme of long term leases.

P. Akash, Executive Director, SIPCOT, told The Hindu on Friday that it had been decided to conduct spot promotional programmes with the involvement of various stakeholders. The aspirants would be taken to the industrial park to exhibit the plots. Ten plots have so far been allotted.

About 137.94 acres had been allotted to Food Park in the industrial park. The land allotted for Food Park has been divided into 51 plots, measuring between 0.70 acre and 2 acres. Based on the requirements of the entrepreneurs, the size plots would be decreased or increased.

Mr. Akash said that a few companies, that were given allotment orders, had shown interest in setting up their units and this would attract more investors.