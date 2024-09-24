SIPCOT likely to allot land for U.S. company at Manapparai industrial park

Jabil Inc, an American multinational company, that entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State government for establishing an electronic manufacturing unit in Tiruchi, is likely to be allocated lands at the SIPCOT (State Industrial Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) industrial park near Manapparai on Tiruchi - Dindigul highway.

It was with the intention of providing lands at an affordable long-term lease basis, the State government issued a G.O. in 2013 to set up an industrial park in Tiruchi district. After a long process of land acquisition, the SIPCOT acquired 1,096.36 acres of land at Kannudaiyanpatti, K. Periyapatti and Chatrapatti near Manapparai. It thereafter created basic infrastructure and all the needed amenities such as road, electricity and drinking water at the industrial park. It began receiving applications for the allotment of sites in 2019.

Out of the 1,096 acres, the State government earmarked 131.92 acres to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO). The SIPCOT is now in the process of allotting sites to the aspiring industries.

According to sources, the State government is keen to allot the required lands to Jabil Inc at the SIPCOT park. The company, which supplies electronic components to Apple, Cisco, HP, and Dell, among others, is said to be looking for about 70 acres of land to set up an electronics manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹2,000 crore.

If the American company is allotted land, it will emerge as the first multinational and big ticket company to be allotted sites at the SIPCOT industrial park in Manapparai. The investment is expected to provide employment to about 5,000 people.

Though the SIPCOT began the allotment process in 2019, the response from the industries has been lukewarm. However, the proposed move by Jabil Inc is expected to attract more industries seeking land at the industrial park.

According to a senior official, the SIPCOT has so far given allotment to 13 companies. Of them, five companies are into food producing and eight into general engineering. About 80 acres have so far been allotted on a 99-year lease basis. Of the total allotted area, 24.45 acres were allotted to food-based industrial units and 45.65 acres for general engineering companies. The companies, which were allotted sites, have been carrying out construction works.

