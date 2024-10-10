ADVERTISEMENT

SIPCOT holds business meeting

Published - October 10, 2024 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Small Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Ltd on Friday held a stakeholders and industrialists meeting at its industrial estate on the Tiruchi-Dindigul road near Manapparai.

A. Balu, Deputy General Manager, presided over the meeting. The representatives of the companies, which were allotted plots at the estate, participated in it. The SIPCOT officials heard their grievances.

An official said that the grievances had been listed. Steps would be taken to solve the pending issues, if any.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US