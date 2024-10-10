SIPCOT holds business meeting

Small Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Ltd on Friday held a stakeholders and industrialists meeting at its industrial estate on the Tiruchi-Dindigul road near Manapparai.

A. Balu, Deputy General Manager, presided over the meeting. The representatives of the companies, which were allotted plots at the estate, participated in it. The SIPCOT officials heard their grievances.

An official said that the grievances had been listed. Steps would be taken to solve the pending issues, if any.

