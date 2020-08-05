Single mother pitches in with health drinks

Tiruchi

A single mother in Tiruchi prepares and distributes health drinks to frontline workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19. Making a different drink each day, she travels across the city to distribute them at various locations.

B. Sudha started off as a domestic help and then turned to catering meals after she lost the job. While supplying meals to customers, she noticed that sections of the public required health supplements and decided to distribute them, especially to frontline workers, free of cost.

Since April, Ms. Sudha, who lives near Main Guard Gate, stocks two pots filled to the brim with different varieties of porridge, including broken wheat and millets, each morning and health drinks made of tulsi, ginger, pepper and other concoctions in the evening.

“My trip usually begins near Fort Station Road, and I go through East Boulevard Road, G-corner, Gandhi Market and back home,” she says.

While preparing the concoctions, she ensures that all natural ingredients are used.

“Despite being a single mother with two children, I find the need to give back to society,” Ms. Sudha says.

Her husband died of ill-health seven years ago and she has been the sole breadwinner of the family since then. “Wealth is not permanent but health is. If I am able to help keep someone healthy, then my work is worthwhile,” she says.

Police personnel, sanitary workers of Tiruchi Corporation, load men at Gandhi Market and even passers-by consume the health drinks.

Ms. Sudha’s friends and relatives contribute for purchase of ingredients for the health drinks, while two of them help her in making them. Dstribution, however, is her job. “Initially we considered dividing it, but I would have to depend on others for that,” she says.