Single-day high in Tiruchi

11 July 2020 20:45 IST

Two deaths reported in central region

TIRUCHI

Tiruchi saw a new single-day high for the second day in a row with 128 patients testing positive in the district on Saturday. The region also recorded two deaths — one each in Karur and Tiruvarur

A 41-year-old man from Karur, who was admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital on July 8, died of respiratory failure. The patient had a pre-existing condition of hypertension which added to the complications, doctors here said.

A 56-year-old man from Tiruvarur who had co-morbid conditions, including hypertension, chronic kidney disease and coronary artery disease tested positive for COVID-19 on July 9 and was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. On the same day, he died at 2. 15 p.m. after all efforts to resuscitate him failed, official sources at the TMCH said.

Including Tiruchi’s 128 cases, the central region saw a total 229 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Pudukottai recorded 36 new cases, 27 in Thanjavur, 12 each in Tiruvarur and Ariyalur, six each in Karur and Nagapattinam and two patients in Perambalur.

Of the 129 in Tiruchi, patients continued to test positive in containment zones. “Some patients also tested positive from the newly cordoned off containment zones in the Bazaar area,” officials here said.

Meanwhile, a total of 30 patients, including 27 from Tiruchi and one each from Perambalur, Pudukottai and Dindigul, were discharged after recovering from the viral infection at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Twenty-three patients were also discharged from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai. Of the 23, 18 hailed from Tiruchi and one each hailed from Perambalur, Pudukottai, Chennai, Madurai and Krishnagiri districts. All discharged patients were sent home and asked to stay in home quarantine for a period of 14 days.

A total of 27 patients tested positive in Thanjavur while 12 patients tested positive in Tiruvarur.

Among the 36 patients who tested positive in Pudukottai are 29 men and seven women, including a four-year-old girl and ten-year-old boy. All patients are stable and have been admitted to the Ranee’s Government Hospital, officials here said.

Of the 12 patients who tested positive in Ariyalur, one returned from Thanjavur, one had been working at a testing facility in Chennai, a few from Andhra Pradesh, one returned from Tiruchi and the rest are immediate family members of those who had previously tested positive.

Including these patients, the total cases in the district has risen to 509. However, 461 patients have recovered from the infection and returned home.

A total of 693 samples were also lifted from patients with COVID-19 symptoms, family members and those from containment zones in the district.

Among the six who tested positive in Karur were men aged 57, 52, 24 and 35, 61 and one woman aged 24. The patients have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

In Nagapattinam, six patients tested positive. Among them, two returned from Thanjavur, one from Tiruvarur, one from Thoothukudi, one from Chengalpattu and one from Chennai. All have been admitted to the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Of the two patients who tested positive in Perambalur, were a 50-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman post-natal mother.

The 50-year-old man developed chest pain and was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi. Following a test result which declared him positive, he was transferred to the Tiruchi MGMGH for treatment.

The woman was admitted to the Tiruchi GH for delivery on June 22, when she delivered a pre-term baby. A sample was lifted on July 9 and she tested positive. “The mother and baby are healthy, and she will be discharged soon,” official sources here said.