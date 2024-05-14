GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Single crop suggested for current cultivation year

Published - May 14, 2024 06:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Senior Agrotechnologists Forum, Thanjavur, has suggested a single crop for the current cultivation year taking into account the anticipated availability of water at Mettur Dam for irrigation in Delta districts.

According to the Forum, comprising retired government officials from the Public Works Department, which has taken care of maintaining and distributing the water available at the dams/reservoirs in the State for irrigation and drinking water requirements in the past, around 300 tmcft of water would be required to raise ‘kuruvai’ and ‘samba’ crops this season in about a total of 7.40 lakh hectares.

However, if ‘kuruvai’ and ‘samba’ crop cultivations were taken up on a fifty-fifty basis through direct sowing and taping of surface water irrigation methods then the quantum of water required to see through the current cultivation year would be 230 tmcft. For this, the Mettur dam should have a minimum storage of 65 tmcft of water at the beginning of the water year.

Thus considering the current storage position at Mettur, Forum has opined that the dam would have a storage of 15 tmcft only by June 1 and the ‘anticipated’ inflow during the current cultivation year it would be apt to go in for single crop during the current cultivation season.

The Forum also suggested that the Mettur Dam could be opened for irrigation by August 15 instead of June 1 this season since Delta districts receive rain for three months tentatively from October 15.

The farmers should take up cultivation of short-term crops by June 30 and long-term crops between August 15 and September first week. They should desist from taking up cultivation of paddy crops from July 1 and August 15, the Forum added.

