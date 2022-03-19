Single case of COVID-19 in central region

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur district on Saturday, and there were no fresh infections reported in the remaining central districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

No fatalities were reported in the region on Saturday according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of persons undergoing treatment, including those receiving treatment at home, was reported to be six in Tiruchi district. Thanjavur had 19 active cases, the highest in the region, Pudukottai four, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam three each and Perambalur one. Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai districts had no active cases.