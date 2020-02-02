Singapore returnee under observation at Tiruchi hospital isolation ward after showing flu-like symptoms

A 27-year-old man hailing from Madurai was brought to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at around 2 a.m. from the Tiruchi International Airport after thermal screening depicted flu symptoms and fever.

The patient had been working in Singapore for the last six months and was to travel to Madurai from Tiruchi on Sunday morning to attend his sister's wedding fixed on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday morning, K. Vanita, Dean, MGMGH said that blood samples, X- Ray and other tests were conducted by a team of doctors. "The medical team has determined that the patient does not have any of the severe symptoms of coronavirus. He was brought to the hospital with fever and cold," she said.

A throat swab will be taken and sent for testing only if necessary, she added. "The patient was anxious on arrival. There has been no confirmation on his contact with persons from China. He is responding to medication and is currently stable," she said.

The patient will be kept under observation for at least two weeks, she added.

Talking to The Hindu after visiting the patient, A. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, said that over the last week, 329 passengers who had arrived in 22 international flights were screened by airport authorities and doctors using thermal sensing.

"Of the 329, 46 travellers are residents of Tiruchi. So far, there is nothing to worry about. Individuals, especially travellers must make sure to wash their hands at frequent intervals and maintain hygiene," he said.