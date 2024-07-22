Singapore and Kuala Lumpur sectors contribute to 50 % of international passenger footfalls at Tiruchi airport

Although Tiruchi international airport has flights to 10 overseas destinations located in the South Asia, South East Asia and the West Asian regions, the Tiruchi - Singapore - Tiruchi and the Tiruchi - Kuala Lumpur - Tiruchi sectors account for the bulk of international passenger traffic from here.

These two overseas sectors alone contribute to nearly 50 % of international passenger traffic at the fast growing Tiruchi airport which is the second busiest in Tamil Nadu next only to Chennai in respect of overseas flight movements and in handling international passenger traffic.

Singapore has emerged on top in terms of connectivity with five flights being operated from the Tiruchi airport daily by different airlines. Among them, two each are being operated by Scoot and Air India Express and one by Indigo Airline at different timings. Of the five daily flights to Singapore, two are operated in the early hours, two others in the evening and one service in the late night from Tiruchi.

The Tiruchi - Singapore - Tiruchi sector contributes to nearly 30 to 40 per cent of international passenger footfalls at the Tiruchi airport, Airport Director, Tiruchi, P. Subramani said. Three overseas flights are being operated to Kuala Lumpur from Tiruchi with two of them by AirAsia and another by Batik Air daily. Flights to Kuala Lumpur are operated in the early hours and in the late night hours. Besides operating two daily flights, AirAsia also operates tri-weekly morning flights to Kuala Lumpur from Tiruchi on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The Tiruchi - Singapore - Tiruchi and Tiruchi Kuala Lumpur - Tiruchi sectors contribute to nearly 50 % of international passenger footfalls at the Tiruchi airport, Mr. Subramani said. Besides Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, daily flights are also being operated to Colombo, Dubai and Sharjah from Tiruchi. Bi-weekly and weekly flights are being operated to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Muscat and Jeddah from Tiruchi.

Tiruchi international airport with more international flight operations than domestic services recorded an increase of a little over 15 % in respect of international passenger movements in the 2023-2024 fiscal over the 2022-2023 financial year. According to the Airports Authority of India statistics, the Tiruchi airport handled over 2.3 lakh international passengers in the April to May 2024 period recording a 7 % increase as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Tiruchi being the 11th busiest international airport in the country there have been repeated calls from the passengers, tourism and travel industry to designate Tiruchi as a Point of Call under the Bilateral Air Services Agreements which would pave the way for operation of flights to additional overseas destinations especially those in West Asia.