ADVERTISEMENT

Silver ‘kavacham’ weighing 6 kg stolen from private temple

February 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Silver ‘kavacham’ (armour) weighing six-and-half kilograms and a gold thali chain were reported stolen from the Kongu Mahamariyamman Temple, a private shrine, at T. Murungapatti village near Uppiliapuram in the district during the intervening period between Tuesday night and in the early hours on Wednesday. 

The unidentified persons also stole ₹1,000 cash from the temple hundial. Police sources said the temple priest Rajendran locked the shrine and went home on Tuesday night. He came to the temple on Wednesday morning when he noticed the theft having taken place.

Police sources said unidentified persons had entered the temple and had stolen the silver ‘kavacham’ and a four gram gold ‘thali’ chain kept inside the bureau. Fingerprint experts inspected the scene of crime. Acting on a complaint from a temple office bearer, the Uppiliyapuram police have registered a case, the sources added.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US