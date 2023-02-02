Silver ‘kavacham’ weighing 6 kg stolen from private temple

February 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Silver ‘kavacham’ (armour) weighing six-and-half kilograms and a gold thali chain were reported stolen from the Kongu Mahamariyamman Temple, a private shrine, at T. Murungapatti village near Uppiliapuram in the district during the intervening period between Tuesday night and in the early hours on Wednesday.

The unidentified persons also stole ₹1,000 cash from the temple hundial. Police sources said the temple priest Rajendran locked the shrine and went home on Tuesday night. He came to the temple on Wednesday morning when he noticed the theft having taken place.

Police sources said unidentified persons had entered the temple and had stolen the silver ‘kavacham’ and a four gram gold ‘thali’ chain kept inside the bureau. Fingerprint experts inspected the scene of crime. Acting on a complaint from a temple office bearer, the Uppiliyapuram police have registered a case, the sources added.