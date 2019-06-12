Silver jubilee park comes up

The Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC), which is celebrating Silver Jubilee year of its formation, has set up a silver jubilee park at New Raja Colony in Bheema Nagar.

It is part of the Tiruchi City Corporation’s initiatives to improve leisure infrastructure and beautification of public space.

It has been set up at a cost of ₹71.50 lakh. It has come up on 9548 square feet.

The park has been established with walking track, amusement equipment for children, lawn and toilets.

A meditation hall, flower pots and fitness equipment have also been constructed. As a part of security measure, surveillance cameras have also been installed.

Replicas of cannon (Beerangi) used by Tipu Sultan and lion have also been set up to add value to the park.

It is among 40 public parks being established under the Smart City Initiative.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran told The Hindu that the work of establishing the park had also been completed.

The park with greenery and amusement infrastructure would give the opportunity to spend their leisure time with their family members, relatives and children. It would enhance the quality of life. It would be commissioned soon.