Silver Jubilee of Tiruchi Salesian Province celebrated

The Silver Jubilee of Tiruchi Salesian Province, bifurcated from the Chennai Province in 1999, was celebrated here on Monday.

According to official sources, the Salesian Province follows the charism of Don Bosco, an Italian Christian saint, who dedicated his entire life to impart education to the younger generation, particularly the marginalised youth in the Southern Part of Tamil Nadu.

As part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations, two books and a Jubilee song were released by Reverend Father Stefano, the Vicar of the Rector Major, who blessed the newly laid paver block at the Don Bosco School assembly ground.

The pavers block project was sponsored by past pupils, parents, teachers and students.