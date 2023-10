October 18, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Release of a book on Management Case Studies marked the silver jubilee of the School of Management, SASTRA, a Deemed to be University.

Releasing the book and a silver jubilee souvenir, Subramani Ramakrishnan, vice-president, UPS Technology Centre, Chennai, highlighted the three ‘mantras’ to be imbibed by MBA students. Understanding the uniqueness of management education, inculcating value systems and showing gratitude to the alma mater and society are the three, he said.

