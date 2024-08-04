Silladi Beach Enhancement Project gains momentum

Work on the Silladi Beach Enhancement Project, which is aimed at sprucing up the Nagore Beach, into a premier tourist attraction is gaining momentum. The project focuses on the Silladi Dargah, a significant landmark facing the Bay of Bengal, drawing numerous visitors to the district.

Funded under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalvar scheme, the project has secured a budget of ₹1.98 crore. The allocation of funds includes the construction of cement roads (₹41.49 lakh), parking facilities (₹16.56 lakh), a food court (₹14.29 lakh), street lights (₹15.33 lakh), separate toilets for men and women (₹10.99 lakh), a compound wall (₹30.74 lakh), drinking water facilities (₹5 lakh), and miscellaneous expenses (₹29.5 lakh).

MLA J. Mohamed Shanavas emphasised the region’s potential as a hub for spiritual tourism, highlighting major attractions such as Velankanni Church, Sikkkal Murugan Temple, and Nagore Dargah, which collectively draw thousands of devotees each year.

Following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s directive in 2022 under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalvar scheme, Mr. Shanavas included the Silladi Beach project and the Neithal Park set up in his list of 10 major pending demands in the constituency. With government approval, the Neithal Park project is nearing completion and the Silladi Beach project is making significant progress.

“Once completed, both Nagore and Nagapattinam will feature an attractive beach, establishing Silladi Beach as a prominent destination on Tamil Nadu’s tourism map. This development will encourage longer stays by visitors and significantly boost the local economy,” said Mr. Shanavas.

Despite receiving administrative sanction, a source in the municipality said the allocation of funds was insufficient for the project’s completion. Initially, there were plans to collaborate with an NGO for a comprehensive survey and assessment, estimated to take an additional six months. However, local MLA Mr. Shanavas has sought immediate commencement of the project using the current allocation.

Initially, announced after the tsunami during the AIADMK period, the Silladi Beach project has been revived by including it under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalvar scheme. The recent visit by members of the Tamil Nadu Public Accounts Committee, led by Chairman and Congress MLA K. Selvaperunthagai, has accelerated the project’s progress.

