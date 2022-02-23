Silk saree exhibition extended

Encouraged by the response to the silk festival that is being held at Thirubhuvanam, the Thirubhuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers Co-operative Production and Sales Society has decided to extend the expo till February 27.

The extended period has been named ‘THICOSILKS Masi Pattu Thiruvizha’ and it is expected to bring in additional revenue of ₹7 crores to the Society, which has realised a sales figure of ₹3 crore during the festival, according to a release.