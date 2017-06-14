Silk looms losing their sheen

Thathaiengarpettai, a remote village panchayat on the border of the district, which once bustled with activities of handloom weavers, has been losing its sheen due to poor wages.

“It needs a dedicated and committed persons with workmanship. We have been in the field for the past four decades and we have been complacent with wages we get from master weavers,” say a cross section of silk weavers.

Of 1,000-odd weavers in the village, there are just 30 to 40 active weavers who have been making silk saris and dhoties. M. Selvam (51), who has been weaving handloom goods for the past 38 years, said that assured patronage from master weavers in Kumabkonam keeps the business going. “Although the wage is not so attractive, we have been getting assured orders,” he says showing raw materials despatched by master weavers. He is highly skilled in making silk sari of six-and-a-half yards in just two days and earns wages for every bundle of dozen saris. “The master weaver visits the village once we intimate them about completion of the order,” he says.

Most weavers say that they are not familiar with any innovation mooted by the state government or any agency. “Many voluntary organisations camp at our village, imparting training on modernising the weaving pattern especially by introducing computer designs. But we are not inclined to learn it as it is too difficult to understand the intricacies of the design,” say the weavers. Visual complaints such as long sight or short sight would cause a great setback in the art of weaving and computer designs can be adopted only through proper vision, they explain.

For weaving a silk sari, the weaver gets a wage of ₹ 825. “Although it is not commensurate with our skill and effort, we have to be complacent with it,” says Mr. Selvam. Weaving silk saris has been declining in this village, they conclude.