ADVERTISEMENT

Silk festival begins

February 15, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘Silk Festival’ organised by Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers Co-operative Production and Sales Society (ThicoSilks) at its showroom at Thirubhuvanam near Kumbakonam commenced on Wednesday.

The Society aims to notch up sales of around ₹60 crore during the six-week long festival wherein more than 15,000 GI tagged Thirubhuvanam silk sarees would be displayed for sale and the customers could design their sarees and get them weaved by the Society.

Exchange of old silk sarees would also be encouraged during the festival, which was inaugurated by Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam on February 15 and it would culminate on March 31, according to a ThicoSilks release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US