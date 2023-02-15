Silk festival begins

February 15, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A ‘Silk Festival’ organised by Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers Co-operative Production and Sales Society (ThicoSilks) at its showroom at Thirubhuvanam near Kumbakonam commenced on Wednesday.

The Society aims to notch up sales of around ₹60 crore during the six-week long festival wherein more than 15,000 GI tagged Thirubhuvanam silk sarees would be displayed for sale and the customers could design their sarees and get them weaved by the Society.

Exchange of old silk sarees would also be encouraged during the festival, which was inaugurated by Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam on February 15 and it would culminate on March 31, according to a ThicoSilks release.