Silent procession, floral tributes mark tsunami anniversary

December 26, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

People from various walks of life took out a silent procession at Tranquebar on Monday in remembrance of the several lives that perished in the tsunami in 2004.

People placed floral wreaths at the Tsunami Memorial to pay homage to the departed souls.

Fishermen in Tranquebar, Chandrapadi, Poompuhar, Pazhayar and other coastal hamlets kept away from the sea as a mark of respect to the victims.

A section of fishermen also conducted rites for their relatives who died in the natural disaster.

Collector R. Lalitha paid homage to the victims at the Tsunami Memorial Pillar at Poompuhar. The Collector was accompanied by representatives of fisher associations.

In Nagapattinam, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj paid floral tributes at the Tsunami Memorial Park in the Collectorate Complex along with TAHDCO (Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation) president and MLAs J. Mohamed Shanavas and Nagai Malli.

On behalf of the Karaikal district administration in neighbouring Puducherry, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanka paid homage to the victims at the Tsunami Memorial in Poovam.

Accompanied by Collector L. Mohammed Mansoor, and other senior officials, the Minister laid floral wreath at the Memorial.

