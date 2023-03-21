Silence over ensuring fair price for farm produce worries farmers’ representatives

March 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The DMK government’s ‘failure’ to fulfil its pre-poll promise of hiking the procurement prices of sugarcane and paddy remains the biggest disappointment for farmers’ representatives in the central region, going by their reactions to the third Agriculture Budget of the State government.

The DMK had promised to raise the procurement price of paddy to ₹2,500 a quintal and of sugarcane to ₹4,000 a tonne, the farmers’ organisations point out. “Despite some of the welcome measures outlined in the Budget, farmers are not able to rejoice in the absence of the much anticipated announcement on ensuring fair prices for farm produce,” observed Mahadhanapuram V. Rajaram, a veteran farmers’ leader from Karur district and president of Cauvery Irrigation Farmers’ Welfare Association.

N.Veerasekaran, State secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangam, and Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district president, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI, termed it as “the biggest disappointment” in the Budget as expectations (for a hike in the support price for paddy and sugarcane) ran high.

“We hope the announcement will come during the discussion on the department grants,” they said in separate statements.

The State government renamed the Agriculture Department as Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department. “But there is nothing in the Budget for the welfare of the farmers, though there are several initiatives for increasing production and productivity,” felt Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootiyakkam, expressing displeasure over the lack of any announcement fixing fair minimum support price for all farm produce.

Concurring with the view point, V.Jeevakumar, district vice-president, All India Agricultural Labourers Union, Thanjavur, the government should focus on improving the standard of life of farmers by ensuring fair and remunerative prices for their produce rather than just confining itself to implementing schemes for increasing production.

“The government’s silence over ensuring remunerative prices for agricultural produce, building check dams across the Cauvery to harness surplus rain flows, linking of the Cauvery and Ayyaru rivers, and demand for take over of crop insurance by the government are all matters of concern and disappointment for us,” said P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam.

However, the farmers’ representatives largely welcomed the push for millets and other crops, region-wise. “The proposals to promote cultivation of cashew, jackfruit, palmyra etc are all welcome. The plan to draw up a separate policy food processing is also good,” Mr.Rajaram said.

The Millet Mission and supportive measures to encourage cultivation of coconut, cotton, chillies and oilseeds are appreciable, said Mr. Dhanapalan. Mr.Veerasekaran welcomed the plan to promote organic farming through 725 clusters covering an area of 14,500 hectares in 32 districts.

Mr.Jeevakumar felt that the Tiruchi - Nagapattinam Agro Industrial Corridor had the potential to change the face of the delta region and urged the government to bring the proposal to fruition at the earliest. Pointing out that there has been no insurance cover for kuruvai paddy over the past three seasons, he urged the State government to implement an insurance scheme on its own if the Centre failed to notify kuruvai paddy for insurance cover in the coming years.