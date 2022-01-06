Significant rise in COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

06 January 2022 20:17 IST

Number of fresh cases nearly doubles for the second consecutive day

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases reported among the central districts witnessed a steep rise on Thursday. A total of 273 persons tested positive for the viral infection against Wednesday’s tally of 150 fresh cases.

One death was reported in Thanjavur district, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tiruchi, where the increase was the highest, 123 patients tested positive. Thanjavur too witnessed an increase with 68 fresh cases. On Wednesday, Thanjavur had only reported 26 cases.

Perambalur, where the number of fresh cases reported was less than five per day until last week reported 18 cases. Nagapattinam registered 16 COVID-19 cases, Pudukottai 13 and Karur 12.

Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur registered eight fresh cases each, and Tiruvarur, seven fresh cases - the lowest in the region.