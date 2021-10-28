Significant dip in cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

28 October 2021 21:35 IST

162 fresh cases, five deaths recorded

The central region reported 162 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The number of cases continued to reflect a dip prevalent across most districts in the region.

Five deaths of the viral infection were registered, two each in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam, and one in Tiruvarur district.

Thanjavur continued to report a dip in the number of cases. On Wednesday, 44 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi, meanwhile, registered 42 fresh cases.

The other seven districts in central Tamil Nadu reported less than 25 COVID-19 cases each.

In Tiruvarur, 24 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Karur registered 19 fresh cases, and Nagapattinam, 11. Pudukottai district registered nine cases and Ariyalur, seven.

In Perambalur, four patients tested positive, while Mayiladuthurai reported two fresh cases, the least in the region.