Signature campaign commenced

THANJAVUR
The Thanjavur district unit of All India Farmers Agitation Committee embarked on a signature campaign in protest against “the enactment of corporate-oriented Acts” by the Union Government on Friday.
The committee has decided to obtain signatures from the residents of Thanjavur district and forward them to the Central Committee of AIFAC for inclusion in the nation-wide one crore signature campaign.
Earlier a meeting of the constituents of the Thanajvur district unit of AIFAC was held where resolutions urging the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that crop loans were disbursed without any delay in the primary agriculture cooperative banks and to ensure that Tamil Nadu’s share in Cauvery water for June and July released immediately. Apart from organising the signature campaign, the committee decided to hoist black flags at houses.
The meeting, chaired by Veeramohan, Thanjavur district president, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, was attended by the representatives from Farmers Wing, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Sugarcane Mill Farmers Association, Samaveli Vivasayigal Sangam, Thanjavur Traders Association, Makkal Adhigaram and Thamizh Desiya Munnani, according to N.V. Kannan, coordinator, Thanjavur district unit, AIFAC.
