Signage in Hindi raises eyebrows at farmers’ meet

PUDUKOTTAI

28 September 2020 22:00 IST

A vinyl sheet with the name of the district, Pudukottai, written in Hindi along with English and Tamil, at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in the Collectorate campus raised eyebrows during the farmers grievances meeting conducted through video-conference here on Monday.

The monthly farmers grievances meet, presided over by Collector P. Uma Maheswari was conducted online in view of the pandemic.

The vinyl sheet was placed right behind the Collector inside the National Informatics Centre with sections of the media highlighting the use of Hindi language.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari told The Hindu that the room was chosen for the online meet because of better Internet connectivity as it was being maintained by the NIC.

The NIC room was funded by the Government of India and the multi-lingual sign board was kept for easier identification of the district during video-conference of Central government meetings, Ms. Uma Maheswari said.