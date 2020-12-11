Signboards installed to guide pilgrims

The State Highways Department has installed 35 boards with photographs of important temples and their names to inform pilgrims about the shrines.
The boards have been installed at 28 locations in Lalgudi sub-division. They have been installed at Kollidam Tollgate, Gunaseelam, Manachanallur Bye Pass, Siruganur, Lalgudi, Oothathur, Anbil, Thinniyam, among others.
The boards have been kept on either side of the highways. The board at Kollidam Tollgate is embossed with photograph of Uthamarkoil along Tiruchi - Salem main road while the boards at Gunaseelam and Lalgudi contain the name and photograph of Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple and Sri Saptharisheewarar Temple respectively. The reflective boards look bright during night hours when headlight of vehicles hits them clearly indicating the presence of the temple a few metres away. In Tiruchi, a couple of boards have been installed near the Cauvery bridge indicating the direction of Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple and the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.
The department had planned to install more such boards.
