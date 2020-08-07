SIGC secretary succumbs to COVID-19

S. Kunjithapatham

S. Kunjithapatham, Secretary, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College (SIGC), died in the city on Thursday. He was 59.

Kunjithapatham, an advocate by profession, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago. He had co-morbid conditions including diabetes. He succumbed to the infection early on Thursday.

Son of late K. Santhanam, Kunjithapatham is survived by his wife, K. Meena, former Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, and son K. Chandrasekar.