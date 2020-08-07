Tiruchirapalli

SIGC secretary succumbs to COVID-19

S. Kunjithapatham

S. Kunjithapatham  

S. Kunjithapatham, Secretary, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College (SIGC), died in the city on Thursday. He was 59.

Kunjithapatham, an advocate by profession, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago. He had co-morbid conditions including diabetes. He succumbed to the infection early on Thursday.

Son of late K. Santhanam, Kunjithapatham is survived by his wife, K. Meena, former Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, and son K. Chandrasekar.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2020 8:01:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/sigc-secretary-dies/article32290513.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story