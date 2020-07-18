Siddha COVID care centres to come up in Tiruchi, Karur

Encouraged by the results of treatment of asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms of COVID-19, the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy of the State government has decided to set up Siddha care centres in Tiruchi and Karur.

The move, which is expected to benefit patients who prefer traditional system of medicine, is likely to come up on Khajamalai campus of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi. The care centres will also have a few allopathic doctors similar to those in Chennai.

Eight Siddha care centres are already functioning in different parts of the State including Chennai, Coimbatore and Theni, S. Ganesh, Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, told The Hindu.

Mild and asymptomatic patients are being admitted to the centres and treated with Siddha and Ayurvedic medicines. They are also given yoga practice. The treatment has been extended to those who volunteer. “We admit only mild and asymptomatic patients. Our main focus is to treat them before their health condition deteriorates. We have found encouraging results so far. Many have been treated successfully,” Mr. Ganesh said.

The COVID centres have also roped in allopathic doctors as a precautionary measure. Siddha and Ayurvedic treatment is being extended to interested patients at the COVID Care Centre at Khajamalai.

They are given herbal medicines to control fever, cold and to boost immunity. The treatment also includes steam and sun baths and yoga training. Since the move has received good response, it had been decided to set up an exclusive Siddha COVID care centre in Tiruchi and Karur. Preliminary works have started to finalise the location, Mr. Ganesh said.

“We have observed that recovery rate is high if the patients visit government hospitals or Siddha care centre immediately after they notice symptoms of COVID 19. People should not delay their visit to the hospitals” he added.