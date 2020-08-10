Siddha care centre opened at Nagapattinam

10 August 2020 20:35 IST

NAGAPATTINAM

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in the district will be admitted to a Siddha Care Centre for treatment set up at a private college in the city.

Set up at the E.G.S Pillay Engineering College, the patients who opt for the treatment will be provided Siddha medicines and yoga therapy.

Collector Praveen P. Nair inaugurated the centre, the first one in the district, for the benefit of mild and symptomatic COVID-19 patients on Monday. The facility had been prepared with 44 beds, but the capacity will be scaled up if necessary, said S. Padbhanabhan, District Siddha Medical Officer, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

Ten patients were admitted to the facility on Monday and will be treated for the viral infection using Siddha medicines and yoga therapy, Dr. Padbhanabhan said.

Since the centre is working in tandem with the district administration and the health authorities, patients will first be taken to the nearest government hospital when they test positive, after which if they are asymptomatic, they will be asked if they would like to opt for Siddha treatment.

At the centre, patients will be given kabasura kudineer, other concoctions of kashayam, choornam while also being trained in breathing exercises, and various yoga asanas.

“A team of three Siddha doctors have been deputed to the centre and will, on a shift basis, monitor the patients,” Dr. Padbhanabhan said.