THANJAVUR
A 50-bed Siddha Care Centre for COVID-19 patients is to start functioning at Kumbakonam from August 19, according to Collector M.Govinda Rao.
Disclosing this to reporters at Kumbakonam on Monday, the Collector said that the facility had been created at an educational institution near Kumbakonam where the novel coronavirus patients who wish to get treated for the virus infection under the Indian system of medicine could get admitted and undergo treatment.
Provisions have been provided at the centre to increase the number of beds to 200 in case if more number of patients prefer to opt for Siddha treatment.
As on Monday, 5000 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 virus infection and of this 926 were under treatment. This included those in home isolation and monitoring, he added.
Stating that 106 places have been declared as `containment zones’, Mr.Govinda Rao said that 147 persons had opted for home isolation and 40 of them had tested negative for coronavirus after treatment.
Earlier he inspected the wholesale vegetable market complex at Kumbakonam where necessary arrangements had been made for the retail vegetable traders to carry on their business on a turn basis of 80 traders in three shifts in a week from August 18. In addition to this, retail sales of vegetables were allowed at eight places in Kumbakonam town, he said.
