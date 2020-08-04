Siddha Care Centre for COVID-19 opened in Perambalur

Perambalur

04 August 2020 17:28 IST

A Siddha Care Centre for COVID-19 patients was declared open at Kaulpalayam in Perambalur on Tuesday.

Collector V. Santha formally commissioned the centre, with 200 beds. The centre is the 19th exclusive Siddha Care Centre for treating COVID-19 patients in the State. Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar had said recently that such centres will be opened in all districts.

In a press release, Ms. Santha said COVID-19 patients without any co-morbid condition, who are currently admitted to the Perambalur Government Hospital, would be shifted to the Siddha Care Centre for treatment.

All necessary amenities, including drinking water supply, toilets, generators and beds have been provided at the centre. Two Siddha doctors and three nurses, besides assistants, would be deployed on shifts to attend to the patients at the centre. Necessary medical equipment and medicines have also been provided at the centre. Patients admitted to the centre would be provided traditional diet to increase their immunity besides yoga training, she said.

District Siddha Officer Kamaraj and Joint Director of Health, Geetharani, were present.