SIDCO estate in Mayiladuthurai emerging as a key hub for small-scale units

The 12.56-acre estate, which was set up in 2009, hosts 31 operational units, contributing to the local economy and creating employment opportunities

Published - September 01, 2024 06:18 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector A.P.Mahabharathi at a new small scale industry in the SIDCO Industrial Estate in Kulichar in Mayiladuthurai.

District Collector A.P.Mahabharathi at a new small scale industry in the SIDCO Industrial Estate in Kulichar in Mayiladuthurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO) Industrial Estate in Kulichar, near Mayiladuthurai, is gaining momentum as a key hub for small-scale industries.

Established in 2009, the 12.56-acre estate hosts 31 operational units, contributing significantly to the local economy and creating employment opportunities. R. Sekar, Survey and Statistical Inspector at the District Industries Centre (DIC), Mayiladuthurai, highlighted the schemes available for small industries. He said the centre offers a 25% capital subsidy for new industries and a 20% electricity subsidy for the first five years, encouraging entrepreneurs to set up their businesses.

Mr. Sekar said the district could see the development of additional industrial estates because of growing interest, particularly from innovative agro-based industries, which are readily supported by banks.

Success story

One success story from the estate is N. Gowthama Rajarajan, who recently established a biofuel industry. His ₹2.10-crore project received a ₹92-lakh subsidy under the New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS). “Starting a business was my dream, but I could not do it in my hometown,” said Mr. Rajarajan.

“Thanks to the SIDCO estate and the available schemes, I set up my business in just three months,” he said. His business uses seemai karuvelam (prosopis juliflora) to produce biofuel, showcasing the estate’s diverse opportunities.

Between April and August 2024, the DIC disbursed ₹3.91 crore in subsidies under five different schemes, significantly supporting local entrepreneurs. The estate hosts various industries, including tyre re-tread, cement products, paint production, food and spice processing, iron and steel fabrication, and aluminium door manufacturing. The estate provides a conducive environment for industrial growth with infrastructure such as roads, street lights, and storm-water drain in place.

