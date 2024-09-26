ADVERTISEMENT

SIDBI to open branch in Tiruchi

Published - September 26, 2024 06:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will open a branch in the city soon. The branch will come up at Thillai Nagar and is likely to be opened by the second week of October.

Ahead of the opening of the branch, the bank held an outreach programme for MSMEs in the city on Wednesday to brief them on the Union Budget announcements and SIDBI initiatives.

P. Praveen Kumar, Regional Head, SIDBI, Tamil Nadu, elaborated on the loan schemes and concessions available for women, SC/ST entrepreneurs, and ZED certified units. He spoke on the SIDBI initiatives for MSME clusters, handholding of MSMEs, and the opening of the new branch in Tiruchi which would extend need-based finance at cheap interest rate.

M. Ramalingam, General Manager, District Industries Centre, spoke.

Over 100 representatives from MSME clusters in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Dindigul, and Karaikudi and industry associations attended the meeting, a SIDBI press release said.

