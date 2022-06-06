Siblings die in accident in Perambalur district

Two brothers riding a two-wheeler died in a road accident at Udumbiyam in the district after their vehicle and a mini freight carrier collided head-on on Monday.

The fatal accident occurred in the morning when the brothers, G. Pandian, 36, and G. Sasikumar, 46, both employees of a private sugar factory, were on their way to work.

Police sources said the two-wheeler apparently overtook a lorry and the vehicle and a mini freight carrier that came in the opposite direction collided head-on. In the impact of the collision, Sasikumar was thrown off the vehicle and crashed inside the driver’s cabin of the lorry that was coming behind. While Pandian died on the spot, Sasikumar expired on the way to the hospital. The driver of the mini freight carrier escaped from the spot abandoning the vehicle. Arumbavur Police are investigating.