SI, three constables suspended on bribery charge in Manapparai

Four policemen attached to the Manapparai station were suspended for allegedly accepting ₹1 lakh as bribe from three persons for not booking a case against them for hunting birds on Wednesday.

The police men, sub-inspector Leoni Ranjith, along with constables Veerapandi, Shakul Hameed and Manikandan, who were part of a special team, had detained the three persons for allegedly hunting birds using an air gun at Chinnakonarpatti in Valanadu police station limits and demanded ₹1 lakh from them for not registering a case. The money was later handed over to the personnel.

Based on information received on the District Superintendent of Police’s helpline, an inquiry was ordered. Based on the inquiry report, Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar ordered the suspension of the four police personnel.