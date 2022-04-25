SI suspended

S. Gnanamurugan, Sub-inspector, Thiruvaiyaru Police Station, has been placed under suspension for not initiating legal proceedings in an illegal transportation of TASMAC products case.

According to police, the suspended SI recently booked a case against Manimudi of Peramur near Thiruvaiyaru for transporting TASMAC products illegally using a two-wheeler. Though the SI had initiated legal proceedings against Manimudi, he had not taken any action with respect to the vehicle used by Manimudi for the illegal transportation of TASMAC products.

Hence, Gnanamurugan had been placed under suspension on the instructions from the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, A. Kayalvizhi, police added.