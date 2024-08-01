Shuttle service introduced to new terminal building at Tiruchi airport

A shuttle cab service has been introduced at the Tiruchi international airport to help passengers reach the new integrated passenger terminal building from the airport’s main entry situated along the Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway.

The terminal building, which became operational on June 11, is situated over a km away from the airport’s main entrance. With autorickshaws having been prohibited from entering the airport premises, there were complaints that passengers, especially those who came by buses from different places and alighted at the main entrance, had to walk with their luggage to reach the terminal building posing hardship for them.

The shuttle cab service has been introduced keeping in mind passengers’ convenience. The service is being provided by the agency which is running the car rental service at the airport, said sources. Passengers hailing a cab from the airport’s main entry to the terminal building are charged ₹30 per head, said the sources and added that the cars would be stationed at the entrance.

The sources said the Tiruchi airport authorities were exploring the possibility of introducing battery car services from the main entrance to the new terminal building. The airport authorities had written to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in May to look at the feasibility of operating bus services through the airport premises for the convenience of passengers and employees.

