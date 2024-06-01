ADVERTISEMENT

Shun intoxicating products, Tiruvarur SP tells retail traders

Published - June 01, 2024 05:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar has urged traders to avoid selling “intoxicating” products at their outlets.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Nannilam Traders’ Association at Nannilam recently, the Tiruvarur SP gave a brief outline of the laws that prevent the sale of ‘intoxicating’ products by the traders. Hence, he called upon the traders to avoid selling such products in the interest of society.

He gave away cash awards to SSLC and Higher Secondary School Examination toppers of the Government Boys and Girls Higher Secondary Schools on the occasion, according to sources.

